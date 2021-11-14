Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,551,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $354.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.