Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,396 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,967,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,807,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 615,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,734,000 after acquiring an additional 450,499 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

