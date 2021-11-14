Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $29,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 85,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $497,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

