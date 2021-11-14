Invesco Ltd. Buys 589,238 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.30% of MP Materials worth $85,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of MP stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

