Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $95,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

