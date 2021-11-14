Invesco Ltd. Purchases 36,993 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $100,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 105,388.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 205,501 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 373.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 480.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $2,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,109,557. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

