Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,621 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of United Therapeutics worth $101,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $203.33 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $8,294,526. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

