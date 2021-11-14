Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,646,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $88,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $94,157.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.88. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.