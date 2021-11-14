Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,194,105 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,687,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,194,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $83,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

