Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,321,978 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 229,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.81 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

