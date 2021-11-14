ION (ION) Hits Market Capitalization of $362,671.84

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $362,671.84 and approximately $19.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00145564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00483885 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00079482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,673,296 coins and its circulating supply is 13,773,296 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

