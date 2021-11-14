IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. IONChain has a market cap of $548,755.50 and approximately $2,541.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 130.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00219984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00085699 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.