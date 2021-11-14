IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. IRIDEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
IRIDEX stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.
Separately, TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
