IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. IRIDEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IRIDEX stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Separately, TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

