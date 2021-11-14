iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,137 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 904,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

