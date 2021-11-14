iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $56.32 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64.

