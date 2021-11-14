iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $792,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34.

