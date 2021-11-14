iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,974,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $303.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $306.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

