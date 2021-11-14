iSun (ISUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect iSun to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect iSun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $8.26 on Friday. iSun has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iSun by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

ISUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

