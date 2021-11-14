Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.
Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITRM shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
