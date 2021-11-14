ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 23,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,821. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

