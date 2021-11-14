ITV’s (ITVPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of Hold.

ITVPY opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

