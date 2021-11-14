IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.24.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,533 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.