James Donald Bennett Acquires 20,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.43.
Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Article: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.