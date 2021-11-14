James Donald Bennett Acquires 20,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

