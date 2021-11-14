Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

TWNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

