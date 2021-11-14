Jefferies Financial Group Increases Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $60.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ELY. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

