Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($12.12) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($12.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.09.

Shares of MRTX opened at $142.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.26. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

