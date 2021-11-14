Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 2,421 Shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAQ. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthCor Catalio Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HCAQ opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.