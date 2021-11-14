Jeffrey Eckel Sells 63,333 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HASI opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after buying an additional 757,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 539,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 348,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 325,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

