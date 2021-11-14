JMP Securities Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $38.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $248,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 117.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

