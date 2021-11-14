JMP Securities Cuts Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Price Target to $18.00

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.29. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.