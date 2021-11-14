JMP Securities Raises Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target to $49.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Veritone alerts:

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. Veritone has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Veritone by 161.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veritone by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritone by 353.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veritone by 393.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 155,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 122.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 141,084 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.