Joakim Weidemanis Sells 5,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DHR stock opened at $304.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $110,687,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 13.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

