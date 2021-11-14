JOE Price Tops $2.68 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One JOE coin can now be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $314.17 million and $16.41 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JOE has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00071474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,525.53 or 1.00349074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.86 or 0.07086753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 117,307,335 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.