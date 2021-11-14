John Christopher Kennedy Sells 10,922 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after buying an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.