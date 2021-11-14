Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.