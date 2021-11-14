Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Tops $0.0036

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $79,833.29 and $19,977.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00052163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00221183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00087026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.