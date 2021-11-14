JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 8,900 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 123.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter worth $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter worth $618,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 19.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 71.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USAK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

USAK stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

