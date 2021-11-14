JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 20,231 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,387,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 581,890 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 55.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 461,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 530,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -58.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

