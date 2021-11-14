JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $242,000 Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $31.24 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $244.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 11,696 shares of company stock valued at $363,254 over the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

