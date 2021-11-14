JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ASPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

