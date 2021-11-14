JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $101.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

