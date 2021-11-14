JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Stake in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

G Medical Innovations stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

