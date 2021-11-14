JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 654.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 120,451 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

