JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,130 ($14.76) price objective on the stock.

VTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,336.64 ($17.46).

VTY stock opened at GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 750.50 ($9.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,217.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

