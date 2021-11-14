JUST Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $220.83 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $193.56 million and approximately $220.83 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00071420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00095366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,101.75 or 1.00350408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.22 or 0.07089959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

