Justus Hammer Purchases 110,000 Shares of Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) insider Justus Hammer acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,850.00 ($18,464.29).

Justus Hammer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mad Paws alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Justus Hammer bought 58,823 shares of Mad Paws stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,999.91 ($7,142.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace. Its marketplace matches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, daycare, and grooming, with pet sitters, walkers, and other pet service providers registered on the marketplace. It also offers pet food subscription service providing pet owners with pre-prepared, individually packed meals for pets.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mad Paws Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mad Paws and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.