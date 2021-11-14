Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.34. Kadant reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $228.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a one year low of $126.29 and a one year high of $238.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.77 and its 200 day moving average is $193.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $379,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,209,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

