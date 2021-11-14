Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaspien from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ KSPN opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaspien will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Kaspien worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

