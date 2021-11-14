KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $23.34

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.34, but opened at $21.90. KE shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 79,569 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of -1.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KE by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

