Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.10 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBK. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.19 ($7.29).

Shares of CBK opened at €6.95 ($8.17) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.53) and a fifty-two week high of €7.18 ($8.45). The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.99 and its 200-day moving average is €5.90.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

